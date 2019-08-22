$59.41 Million in Sales Expected for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will report sales of $59.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.82 million to $61.65 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $92.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $205.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $235.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $297.96 million, with estimates ranging from $274.38 million to $333.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.92 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

GNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $18.00 price target on Genco Shipping & Trading and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 144,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,797 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 73,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,579 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 191,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 144,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,712. The firm has a market cap of $355.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

