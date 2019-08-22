639 Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $435.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $260.03 and a 52-week high of $441.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $396.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.80.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 10.73%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.75.

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.75, for a total transaction of $853,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,604,061.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Walsh III acquired 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $412.86 per share, with a total value of $206,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,127.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,589,364. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.