$740.31 Million in Sales Expected for Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will announce sales of $740.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $735.61 million and the highest is $745.00 million. Amc Networks posted sales of $696.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Get Amc Networks alerts:

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. Amc Networks had a return on equity of 127.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.71 on Monday, hitting $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,266. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Amc Networks has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $68.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10.

In other news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 27,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $1,487,139.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,314.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $273,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,776.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,674,000 after purchasing an additional 934,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amc Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,028,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,203,000 after buying an additional 825,811 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Amc Networks during the first quarter valued at $41,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amc Networks by 205.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after buying an additional 487,042 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amc Networks by 57.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,789,000 after buying an additional 246,275 shares during the period. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amc Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amc Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amc Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amc Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.