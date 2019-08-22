85,400 Shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Acquired by Hammer Asset Management LLC

Hammer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 85,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after purchasing an additional 93,995 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,057,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,056,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 480.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,905 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,728,921 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,748,000 after purchasing an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,260,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.28. 136,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.01. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AU. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.76.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

