Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Trading Up 4.3%

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV)’s share price was up 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.94, approximately 104,498 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 773,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACHV shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Achieve Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Achieve Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.07.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 12,813 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,689.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 132,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

