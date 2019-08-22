ADAMANT Messenger Price Hits $0.0181 on Major Exchanges (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $28.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, IDCM and Bit-Z. During the last week, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000666 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger’s total supply is 102,344,537 coins and its circulating supply is 82,202,526 coins. ADAMANT Messenger’s official website is adamant.im. ADAMANT Messenger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ADAMANT Messenger

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

