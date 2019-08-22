Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) CEO Dennis J. Phd Carlo Sells 10,477 Shares

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) CEO Dennis J. Phd Carlo sold 10,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $11,105.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADMP stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.05. 5,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,839. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 205.32%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963,864 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 74,424 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,360,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

