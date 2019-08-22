Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives $84.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADUS shares. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Addus Homecare from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.12. 128,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,743. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $57.94 and a 52 week high of $92.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of -0.10.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $1,210,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark L. First sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $32,595,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,706.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 455,990 shares of company stock valued at $33,887,628. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus Homecare in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

