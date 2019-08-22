Aeron (ARN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Aeron has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io and Binance. In the last week, Aeron has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00267430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01324462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,688,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io, Kuna, IDEX, Tidex, Binance, IDAX, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Radar Relay, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

