Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $27.03, approximately 364,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 735,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

AFYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Afya in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company.

About Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

