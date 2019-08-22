Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.71

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited (ASX:AGI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and traded as high as $0.73. Ainsworth Game Technology shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 8,109 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.78. The stock has a market cap of $245.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09.

About Ainsworth Game Technology (ASX:AGI)

Ainsworth Game Technology Limited designs, develops, produces, leases, sells, and services gaming machines, and other related equipment and services. The company operates in the online gaming markets, including social gaming and licensed ‘Real Money' gambling markets. It has operations in Australia, the Americas, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally.

