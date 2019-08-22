Alan S. Knitowski Purchases 21,750 Shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) CEO Alan S. Knitowski purchased 21,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79. Phunware Inc has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $550.00.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phunware during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phunware by 1,049.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About Phunware

Phunware Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions.

