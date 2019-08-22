Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/7/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $147.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. 5,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $124.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 2.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.42% and a negative net margin of 848.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

