Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after purchasing an additional 125,866 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857,647 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,763,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,736,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the last quarter. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,184.96. The stock had a trading volume of 31,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,836. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,289.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,155.54. The firm has a market cap of $831.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price objective (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,372.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,225.00, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

