Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $7.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $831.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,168.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,155.54. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target (up from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,378.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

