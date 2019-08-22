Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Altium Limited (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.29 and last traded at $24.29, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.45.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07.

About Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

