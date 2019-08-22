Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Sells $3,146,995.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,783.00, for a total value of $3,146,995.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,823.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $886.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.54, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,898.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,476 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 806 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,251.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

