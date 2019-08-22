Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce sales of $52.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.90 million and the highest is $52.26 million. Ambarella posted sales of $62.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $208.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.20 million to $210.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $240.17 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $257.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.01 million.

AMBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ambarella has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.70. 204,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,385. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total value of $109,510.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,604 shares in the company, valued at $378,403.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leslie Kohn sold 4,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $191,100.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 924,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,802,597.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,201 shares of company stock worth $655,716. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Ambarella by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

