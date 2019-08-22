American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAT. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities upgraded American Assets Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:AAT opened at $46.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 3.99%. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

