American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,338,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,656,000 after buying an additional 655,288 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 11,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 134,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. William Blair raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.35 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.03.

AIG traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,738. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $57.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.40%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

