America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target Raised to $111.00

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) had its price target raised by Buckingham Research from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.80.

Shares of CRMT opened at $88.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. America’s Car-Mart has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $104.05.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 7.72%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $134,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,533,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 122,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,501,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,078,285. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

