Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by H D Vest Advisory Services

H D Vest Advisory Services grew its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services’ holdings in Amgen were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,283,248,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 19,447.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,805,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,156 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 18,906.7% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 605,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 602,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,720,250,000 after acquiring an additional 482,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Amgen by 37.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,196,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,529,000 after acquiring an additional 325,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $351,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock worth $804,312. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.04. The company had a trading volume of 832,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,424. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.32. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen to $192.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.94.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

