Analysts Anticipate Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will report $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.66 billion and the lowest is $5.35 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $5.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $22.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.50 billion to $30.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ecopetrol.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ecopetrol by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 155.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 129,855 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter worth about $2,990,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ecopetrol by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EC stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.85. 69,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,721. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.53. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

