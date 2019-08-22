Analysts Anticipate Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Ra Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ra Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.28). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ra Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03).

A number of research firms have weighed in on RARX. ValuEngine raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 220,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.23. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 15.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.17.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $350,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,045.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,592.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,452 shares of company stock valued at $970,463. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,059,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,061,000 after acquiring an additional 886,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,033,000 after purchasing an additional 253,966 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,267,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. VHCP Management II LLC grew its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management II LLC now owns 677,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VHCP Management III LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 670,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 75,637 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.