Analysts Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.36 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will report $10.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.52 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $9.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.14 billion to $41.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $44.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

TJX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. 174,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,428.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

