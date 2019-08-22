Analysts Anticipate TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.36 Billion

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) will report $10.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.52 billion. TJX Companies posted sales of $9.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TJX Companies will report full year sales of $41.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.14 billion to $41.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $43.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.52 billion to $44.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TJX Companies.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 7.69%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

TJX traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.97. 174,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,970,502. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,428.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TJX Companies (TJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.