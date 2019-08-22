Analysts Anticipate Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Watford’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watford will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.69 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Watford.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $175.78 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Watford in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Watford in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

In other Watford news, insider Jon D. Levy purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $31,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Papadopoulo purchased 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $496,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,700 shares of company stock worth $1,184,930 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Watford during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Watford during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Watford during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Watford during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

WTRE stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 62,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,318. Watford has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

