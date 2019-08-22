Analysts Anticipate Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.31 Million

Analysts predict that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will announce sales of $207.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.40 million and the highest is $209.20 million. Zendesk posted sales of $154.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $810.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $807.20 million to $813.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Zendesk from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $80.82 on Monday. Zendesk has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -85.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.06.

In related news, Director Caryn Marooney sold 2,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $211,226.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $434,489.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,406.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,637 shares of company stock valued at $11,171,594. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Zendesk by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zendesk (ZEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.