Analysts Expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Antares Pharma reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 22,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $539.73 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.95. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.