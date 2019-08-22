Analysts Expect Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Antares Pharma reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.66 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Antares Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antares Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.31. 22,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $539.73 million, a P/E ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.95. Antares Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $3.96.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.