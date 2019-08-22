Analysts Expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

BMY stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $47.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.6% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

