Analysts Expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.70 Billion

Brokerages forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce $9.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.58 billion and the highest is $9.95 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full year sales of $39.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.17 billion to $39.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.24 billion to $41.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Shares of GD traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $187.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $143.87 and a twelve month high of $207.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day moving average of $174.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.73%.

In other news, Director William A. Osborn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total transaction of $273,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,517.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Asset Management LLC now owns 32,898,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,569,043,000 after buying an additional 215,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,270,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,867,453,000 after buying an additional 177,296 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,748,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,552,000 after buying an additional 383,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,080,000 after buying an additional 193,294 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,590,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $470,952,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the period. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

