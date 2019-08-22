Analysts Expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to post $330.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.80 million and the lowest is $326.50 million. J2 Global posted sales of $292.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.25 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JCOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $218,519.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,142,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,513,000 after acquiring an additional 135,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in J2 Global by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,395,000 after purchasing an additional 53,199 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 920,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,647,000 after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in J2 Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 755,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,979. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $92.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.83.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

