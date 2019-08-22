Analysts Expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MEDNAX Inc (NYSE:MD) to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $868.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup set a $36.00 price target on MEDNAX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, Director Michael Fernandez acquired 122,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 538.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 637.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.03. 10,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.56.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

