Analysts Expect Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $308.68 Million

Analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will report $308.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verisign’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $307.57 million. Verisign posted sales of $305.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $306.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Verisign’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Shares of VRSN traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.31. 71,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,423. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.36. Verisign has a 12-month low of $131.28 and a 12-month high of $221.78.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.50, for a total transaction of $122,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,588.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisign by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,556,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,417,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,878 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,398,000 after purchasing an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Verisign by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,608,080,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Verisign by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,631,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $477,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Verisign by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,346,000 after purchasing an additional 35,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

