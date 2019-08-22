Analysts Set $3.75 Price Target for Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Quest Resource an industry rank of 73 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QRHC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 38.9% during the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,615,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 452,123 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 72.8% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 248,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 104,743 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the second quarter worth about $554,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QRHC traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $2.36. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,535. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.14. Quest Resource has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

