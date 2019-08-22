Analysts Set SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Target Price at $199.80

Shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.80.

Several research firms have commented on SAGE. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In related news, Director James M. Frates sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $1,284,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas sold 94,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.75, for a total transaction of $16,472,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,275,019.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,925 shares of company stock valued at $32,558,557. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 380.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 40.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after acquiring an additional 54,998 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $113,776,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,494. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 16.00 and a current ratio of 16.00. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. The business’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

