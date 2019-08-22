AnaptysBio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,531 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,211% compared to the average volume of 193 put options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $63.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

ANAB opened at $43.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.37. AnaptysBio has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. The company’s revenue was up 4900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 22,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $1,654,289.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,210.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marco Londei sold 10,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $734,983.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,847.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 30.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

