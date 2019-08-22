Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Andeavor Logistics were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 37,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Andeavor Logistics by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 346,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 134,427 shares during the period. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Andeavor Logistics in the 1st quarter worth about $4,519,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ANDX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Andeavor Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andeavor Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Andeavor Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andeavor Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Andeavor Logistics stock remained flat at $$32.17 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.87. Andeavor Logistics LP has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $50.82.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The company's Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest pipeline system, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S.

