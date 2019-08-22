Anglo Pacific Group’s (APF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) in a research note released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:APF opened at GBX 180 ($2.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Anglo Pacific Group has a 1-year low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The firm has a market capitalization of $326.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 201.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 192.45.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.