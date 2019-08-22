ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives $204.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.22.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other ANSYS news, Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $320,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.42. ANSYS has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $218.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

