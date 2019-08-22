Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) will announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. AON reported earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year earnings of $9.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of AON to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.64.

In other AON news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 11,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $2,104,135.05. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,408 shares in the company, valued at $796,481.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of AON by 54.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 39.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AON traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.12. 389,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,070. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. AON has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

