Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) CMO Buys $19,000.00 in Stock

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) CMO Randy Joe Maddux purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $19,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Randy Joe Maddux also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Randy Joe Maddux purchased 20,000 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.73 per share, with a total value of $14,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $0.78 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 148.97% and a negative net margin of 195.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APVO shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 131,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,932 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 447,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

Featured Article: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.