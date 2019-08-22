Aptiv (APTV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2019 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aptiv posted strong second-quarter 2019 results surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both earnings and revenues. The company is well positioned to leverage on growing electrification, connectivity and autonomy trends in the rapidly evolving automotive sector. It has ramped up investments in advanced technology and collaborations to make the most of the lucrative opportunities offered by the sector. Acquisitions have been helping the company to expand market presence. The stock has outperformed the industry year to date. On the flip side, a weak global demand environment continues to weigh on the company’s performance. It is seeing escalation in costs due to investment in organic as well as inorganic growth, and litigations. Seasonality causes considerable fluctuations in the company's revenues and makes profit forecasting difficult.”

8/1/2019 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $95.00 to $102.00. They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $93.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $96.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $90.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Buckingham Research from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $90.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Aptiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

8/1/2019 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $90.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Aptiv was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/28/2019 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2019 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.92 price target on the stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,089. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $58.80 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 6.86%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,401,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after buying an additional 384,616 shares during the period. BB&T Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 76,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

