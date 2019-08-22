AquariusCoin Price Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. AquariusCoin has a market capitalization of $123,409.00 and $3.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AquariusCoin has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. One AquariusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0506 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,150.76 or 2.18029819 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001516 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023567 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

AquariusCoin Profile

AquariusCoin (ARCO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,439,489 coins. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AquariusCoin’s official website is aquariuscoin.com.

Buying and Selling AquariusCoin

AquariusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AquariusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AquariusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

