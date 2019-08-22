Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Aramark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nomura raised Aramark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on Aramark and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Get Aramark alerts:

Shares of ARMK opened at $39.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. Aramark has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.33%. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In other Aramark news, insider Keith Bethel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.40, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,080.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.