ARAW Achieves Market Capitalization of $55,107.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. ARAW has a market cap of $55,107.00 and $38,697.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.51 or 0.04933995 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00048117 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000879 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,057,300,142 tokens. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

