Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director John D. Vollaro Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Director John D. Vollaro sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $400,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 10,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,861. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

