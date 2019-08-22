Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

In other news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $54,045,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,169,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arcosa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,750,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $33.37. 201,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $434.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

