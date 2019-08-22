Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Argitek Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AGTK) shares were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 63,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 20,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Argitek (OTCMKTS:AGTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Argitek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGTK)

Agritek Holdings, Inc offers services to the cannabis sector in the United States. It is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. The company also offers compliance consulting, and equipment build out, banking and payment processing, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions to the cannabis industry.

