Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $652.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will announce $652.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $650.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $655.20 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $563.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $608.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANET. Macquarie set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down previously from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arista Networks from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.78.

In related news, SVP Manuel Felix Rivelo sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $41,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 422 shares in the company, valued at $116,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $2,439,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares in the company, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,193 shares of company stock worth $53,515,604. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,006,000 after buying an additional 15,438 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $227.43. 17,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.21 and its 200 day moving average is $270.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

