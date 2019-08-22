ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $89.87

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.87 and traded as low as $87.90. ARKEMA/S shares last traded at $87.90, with a volume of 511 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARKEMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARKEMA/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARKAY)

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

